Rubber fire reignites near Steel Bridge sending thick black smoke into the air

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A large pile of rubber pellets in North Portland has reignited after firefighters thought it had been extinguished last week.

Last week, fire officials said it wasn’t clear what started the fire. Crews did manage to knock down the flames, but it was a struggle because it wasn’t near to any fire hydrants.

Crews on Memorial Day managed to knock the fire back down again within an hour or so. But this time they called in a backhoe to dig out and extinguish any leftover hotspots, according to a tweet by Portland Fire & Rescue.

Traffic from Interstate Avenue to Steel Bridge heading west was temporarily blocked.

