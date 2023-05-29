Rubber fire reignites near Steel Bridge sending thick black smoke into the air

A rubber pellet fire in North Portland sends thick black smoke into the air on Memorial Day,...
A rubber pellet fire in North Portland sends thick black smoke into the air on Memorial Day, May 29, 2023.(Burst user)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 8:54 AM PDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A large pile of rubber pellets in North Portland has reignited after firefighters thought it had been extinguished last week.

Last week, fire officials said it wasn’t clear what started the fire. Crews did manage to knock down the flames, but it was a struggle because it wasn’t near to any fire hydrants.

Crews on Memorial Day managed to knock the fire back down again within an hour or so. But this time they called in a backhoe to dig out and extinguish any leftover hotspots, according to a tweet by Portland Fire & Rescue.

Traffic from Interstate Avenue to Steel Bridge heading west was temporarily blocked.

