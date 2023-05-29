Warm and dry Memorial Day

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Temperatures this morning around the metro area were in the mid 40s to low 50s, and the warmup this afternoon was very gradual, making for a beautiful day. Portland hit 70 degrees at 4 p.m., so high temperatures will stay in the low 70s Sunday, a bit cooler than what we were expecting. This is Pacific Northwest spring perfection! Nice crisp mornings and comfortable, sunny afternoons.

More sunshine and warmer temperatures are on the way for Memorial Day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s tomorrow.

A slight dip in the jet stream will bring us some thicker morning cloud cover and cool us back down into the low to mid 70s Tuesday through Thursday. A ridge of high pressure will build back in next weekend centered over the Midwest, and models are indicating it could get pretty warm. It all depends on how far west that high pressure extends. We’re still a ways out so we will continue to tweak the temperature forecast, but for now plan on mid to upper 80s next Saturday and Sunday.

