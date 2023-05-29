Warm and dry Memorial Day

Spring-time perfection in the Pacific Northwest
7 day
7 day(KPTV)
By Camila Orti
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Temperatures this morning around the metro area were in the mid 40s to low 50s, and the warmup this afternoon was very gradual, making for a beautiful day. Portland hit 70 degrees at 4 p.m., so high temperatures will stay in the low 70s Sunday, a bit cooler than what we were expecting. This is Pacific Northwest spring perfection! Nice crisp mornings and comfortable, sunny afternoons.

More sunshine and warmer temperatures are on the way for Memorial Day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s tomorrow.

A slight dip in the jet stream will bring us some thicker morning cloud cover and cool us back down into the low to mid 70s Tuesday through Thursday. A ridge of high pressure will build back in next weekend centered over the Midwest, and models are indicating it could get pretty warm. It all depends on how far west that high pressure extends. We’re still a ways out so we will continue to tweak the temperature forecast, but for now plan on mid to upper 80s next Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KPTV File Image
Teen girl found shot, injured near SE Portland grocery store
Sheriff looking for victim punched in road rage incident on Washington County road
Sheriff looking for victim punched in road rage incident on Washington County road
A Pennsylvania police chief has been charged with federal drug crimes and facing 20 years in...
2 Portland area drug dealers sentenced to federal prison
Coda
Man found hiding in shed after breaking into 2 homes in Clackamas County, police say
Chop shop found in Gresham during stolen vehicle operation
Man facing 51 charges after ‘chop shop’ found in Gresham

Latest News

First Alert Sunday morning FOX 12 weather forecast (5/28)
First Alert Weather: A bit warmer the next two days
A bit warmer the next two days
First Alert Saturday evening FOX 12 weather forecast (5/27)
More beautiful weather on tap Sunday
More beautiful weather on tap Sunday