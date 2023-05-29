Warm Memorial Day, turning cooler midweek

Expect another warming trend late week
5/29/2023
5/29/2023(KPTV)
By Jeff Forgeron
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 3:13 AM PDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good morning! We’re kicking off our Memorial Day with mostly clear skies inland, and low clouds along the coast. The marine layer is attempting to surge up the Columbia River, so expect to see patchy low clouds this morning from about Portland to Kelso. Other than that, today should turn out to be another beautiful day in our western valleys. Expect to see mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

The Pacific Northwest is situated between a cooler trough of low pressure to our northwest & a warmer high pressure system to our east. We’ve referred to this position as the “Goldilocks Zone”, keeping our weather cool overnight and warm in the afternoons. It looks like the cooler weather system will nudge its way closer to our region over the next few days, bringing more A.M. clouds, but maintaining at least some afternoon sunshine. Our weather will cool down a touch around midweek. Expect highs in the upper 60s and low 70s between Tuesday and Thursday.

The ridge of high pressure to our east will begin to expand over the central and western U.S. toward the end of the week. This should weaken the onshore flow (with less clouds pushing inland) and warm temperatures up. Highs will be near 80 degrees Friday and Saturday, but may spike closer to 90 degrees by Sunday. It may turn even warmer early next week. Stay tuned!

Have a great Memorial Day!

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chop shop found in Gresham during stolen vehicle operation
Man facing 51 charges after ‘chop shop’ found in Gresham
1 dead, 1 seriously injured after motorcycle, truck crash in SE Portland
1 dead, 1 seriously injured after motorcycle, truck crash in SE Portland
FILE—Vanessa Caudel, a nurse, sits at her work station in the Great Circle treatment center on...
Oregon, awash in treatment funds after decriminalizing drugs, now must follow the money
Sheriff looking for victim punched in road rage incident on Washington County road
Sheriff looking for victim punched in road rage incident on Washington County road
The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has...
Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral

Latest News

First Alert Sunday evening FOX 12 weather forecast (5/28)
First Alert Weather: Warm and dry Memorial Day
Warm and dry Memorial Day
First Alert Sunday morning FOX 12 weather forecast (5/28)
First Alert Weather: A bit warmer the next two days
A bit warmer the next two days