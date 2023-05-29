Warm Memorial Day, turning cooler midweek

Good morning! We’re kicking off our Memorial Day with mostly clear skies inland, and low clouds along the coast. The marine layer is attempting to surge up the Columbia River, so expect to see patchy low clouds this morning from about Portland to Kelso. Other than that, today should turn out to be another beautiful day in our western valleys. Expect to see mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

The Pacific Northwest is situated between a cooler trough of low pressure to our northwest & a warmer high pressure system to our east. We’ve referred to this position as the “Goldilocks Zone”, keeping our weather cool overnight and warm in the afternoons. It looks like the cooler weather system will nudge its way closer to our region over the next few days, bringing more A.M. clouds, but maintaining at least some afternoon sunshine. Our weather will cool down a touch around midweek. Expect highs in the upper 60s and low 70s between Tuesday and Thursday.

The ridge of high pressure to our east will begin to expand over the central and western U.S. toward the end of the week. This should weaken the onshore flow (with less clouds pushing inland) and warm temperatures up. Highs will be near 80 degrees Friday and Saturday, but may spike closer to 90 degrees by Sunday. It may turn even warmer early next week. Stay tuned!

Have a great Memorial Day!

