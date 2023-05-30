Cooler next few days

Another warming trend expected late week
5/30/2023
5/30/2023(KPTV)
By Jeff Forgeron
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 3:16 AM PDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Good morning! We’re kicking off our Tuesday on a cool and dry note. Temperatures across our western valleys dropped into the 40s and low 50s overnight. Inner urban areas could briefly drop into the upper 40s before sunrise. A mix of low and mid-level clouds are building overhead, which will lead to a slower warm up today. Clouds should clear out as we head into the afternoon, allowing temperatures to rise into the upper 60s and low 70s. Spots of drizzle can’t be ruled out along the coast this morning. Otherwise, it should turn out to be a nice and dry day across the region.

Onshore flow will continue to push clouds inland each morning for the next two mornings. The Pacific Northwest is still situated between a cooler trough of low pressure to the northwest and a warmer ridge to the east. The cooler trough will be inching closer around Wednesday, cooling our temperatures by another several degrees. Many cities in our interior valleys will struggle to reach 70 degrees. Thursday also looks fairly mild, with highs topping out in the low 70s. This is actually right where we should be toward the end of May and early June.

High pressure will begin to expand over the western United States toward the end of the week and this weekend. This should allow temperatures to return to the upper 70s and 80s. Our warmest weather will arrive early next week, with highs returning to the upper 80s and low 90s.

Have a great Tuesday!

