Dry spell continues into early June; plus comfortable temperatures through the weekend

It’s a beautiful late spring day outside with temperatures climbing up to around 70 this afternoon. Morning clouds cleared after the noon hour and we’ll stay clear most of tonight.

A weak system is moving overhead tonight with a relatively chilly airmass for late May. With clear skies, dry air, and the cool airmass we expect a “cold” night by May standards. Coldest outlying areas will avoid frost, but I expect some 30s out there and lows in the lower 40s even in the urban areas. Partly cloudy skies develop late tonight and linger through much of Wednesday, making it the coolest day of the week and a bit below normal for the last day of May. This is in contrast to what has been our warmest May on record in Portland.

Portland's Forecast (kptv)

A warming trend begins Thursday and continues through early next week as we sit between a cold/west system a thousand miles out in the Pacific and hot high pressure to our east. This setup keeps just enough marine air flowing inland to keep our weather from turning hot, but not enough to keep temperatures near normal. This pattern is also very dry.

Early next week we may see a couple of hot days (90 or warmer), but models are a bit unsure how high we go. At this point we don’t see a heatwave.

There’s no sign of rain through the first few days of June, hopefully we get some mid-late June before the long summer dry spell begins!

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.