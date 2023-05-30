Fire damages home for adults with disabilities in Camas

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 7:54 AM PDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CAMAS, Wash. (KPTV) – A home for adults with disabilities in Camas was badly damaged after a fire started early Tuesday morning.

Just before 4 a.m., East County Fire & Rescue crews responded to a fire at Ireland Greens, located at 30400 Northeast Ireland Road.

East County says everyone at the adult care home was safely evacuated. No injuries have been reported. Red Cross has responded to help those affected by the fire.

There is no word at this time on what caused the fire.

