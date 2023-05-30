Motorcyclist seriously hurt in NE Portland crash; speed, alcohol may be involved

Police Lights
Police Lights(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 8:32 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash that happened in the Cully neighborhood Monday night.

Just before 10:30 pm., officers responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and a car at the intersection of Northeast Columbia Boulevard and Northeast Cully Boulevard.

The motorcyclist, who has not been identified, was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. According to police, the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet and it is believed they were under the influence of alcohol and speeding at the time of the crash.

The driver of the car remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, according to police.

No other details about the crash or investigation have bene released at this time.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov, attention Traffic Investigations Unit, and reference case number 23-141281.

