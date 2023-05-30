Seven teenagers assault staff member, escape maximum security children’s facility near Seattle

Washington teenagers caught
Washington teenagers caught(FOX 13 Seattle)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 3:24 PM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SNOQUALMIE, Wash. (KPTV) – The King County Sheriff’s Office spent more than a day capturing seven escaped teenagers.

At about 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning King County Sheriff’s Office received an emergency call from Echo Glenn Children’s Center. The call reported seven missing teenagers ages 15-17 assaulted a female staff member and stole her car. KCSO enlisted public help seeking the white 2018 Chevrolet Equinox.

By early afternoon Monday three of the seven escaped teenagers were in custody. About four hours later in Vancouver, WA the stolen vehicle was recovered.

Overnight Monday the four remaining escapees were apprehended by Clark County Sheriffs Office. The investigation regarding the full events is still ongoing.

According to the Kings County Sherriff’s Office at least two of the five named individuals were at the facility for murder charges. The three remaining named boys had been charged with possession of a firearm or robbery.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

