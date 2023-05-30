Shake Shack to open third location in Oregon

Another Shake Shack is Coming to Charlotte
File: Shake Shack burger(tcw-wbtv)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 4:45 PM PDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TIGARD Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland metro area will soon welcome another Shake Shake restaurant.

Bridgeport Village will be the site of Oregon’s third location of the popular burger joint, the shopping center announced in a news release this week.

“Shoppers will be able to enjoy made-to-order Angus beef burgers, crispy chicken sandwiches, hand-spun milkshakes, house-made lemonades and more inside the restaurant, under its covered outdoor patio or perched next to the restaurant’s fireplace,” the company wrote.

Bridgeport’s website listed the restaurant as “opening soon,” but did not list a specific date.

Last month, Shake Shack launched its first Portland store directly across from Powell’s Books downtown.

In 2021, the first restaurant of the burger franchise debuted in Cedar Hills Crossing.

