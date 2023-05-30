Person steals delivery truck at McDonalds in Salem, runs over driver

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 11:46 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) – A suspect accused of stealing a delivery truck, running over the driver, then leading authorities on a chase has been taken into custody, according to the Salem Police Department.

Salem police say they responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at the McDonald’s at 1011 Lancaster Drive Northeast at about 7:20 a.m. It was reported there was a struggle between the driver of the delivery truck and another man. Police say the suspect fled in the delivery van and ran over the victim as he did so.

Delivery truck seen on its side in Woodburn
Delivery truck seen on its side in Woodburn(FOX 12 viewer via Burst)

The victim, identified as a 67-year-old man, was taken to an area hospital where he is expected to survive.

Police say the suspect was later spotted on Interstate 5 by the Woodburn Police Department and Oregon State Police who initiated a pursuit.

The pursuit ended in Woodburn with the suspect being taken into custody. The suspect’s name has not yet been released.

FOX 12 has reached out to Woodburn police and OSP for more details about the pursuit.

This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when new details are released.

