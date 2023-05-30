Take a look inside Northwest Children’s Theater’s new home ‘The Judy’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The Northwest Children’s Theater has a new home in downtown Portland called The Judy Kafoury Center for Youth Arts, otherwise known as The Judy.

The new space is an opportunity to be part of the areas arts scene and also expand their offerings for young performers and their families. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise stopped by to get a tour of the new space and learn what it means for the theater.

For upcoming shows, classes and camps click here: https://nwcts.org/

