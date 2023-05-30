Vancouver police seek help solving 1997 murder of 17-year-old boy

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) – The Vancouver Police Department is hoping the public can help them solve a nearly 26-year-old cold case.

In Aug. 1997, the body of 17-year-old Carle McConnell was found in the 1600 block of Devine Road. Police say McConnell’s death was ruled a homicide.

Police say the case has remained active for nearly 26 years and detectives have maintained contact with McConnell’s family.

“His mother Lani McConnell shares that Carle was in the gifted child program as a young child, mowed lawns in the neighborhood, delivered newspapers, and at one point, used the money he earned to go to Washington D.C. through his school. He was a big fan of the San Diego Padres and would surprise his mom by cooking dinner for her occasionally,” police said in a release.

Carle McConnell (Vancouver Police Department)

No details about the investigation were released by police.

Investigators are seeking tips and information that will lead to an arrest in the unsolved murder of McConnell. Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a cash reward in connection with this case.

Anyone with information about the unsolved 1997 murder can submit a secure and anonymous tip at www.crimestoppersoforegon.com.

