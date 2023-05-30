Vancouver police seek help solving 1997 murder of 17-year-old boy

Carle McConnell
Carle McConnell(Vancouver Police Department)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 10:12 AM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) – The Vancouver Police Department is hoping the public can help them solve a nearly 26-year-old cold case.

In Aug. 1997, the body of 17-year-old Carle McConnell was found in the 1600 block of Devine Road. Police say McConnell’s death was ruled a homicide.

Police say the case has remained active for nearly 26 years and detectives have maintained contact with McConnell’s family.

“His mother Lani McConnell shares that Carle was in the gifted child program as a young child, mowed lawns in the neighborhood, delivered newspapers, and at one point, used the money he earned to go to Washington D.C. through his school. He was a big fan of the San Diego Padres and would surprise his mom by cooking dinner for her occasionally,” police said in a release.

Carle McConnell
Carle McConnell(Vancouver Police Department)

No details about the investigation were released by police.

Investigators are seeking tips and information that will lead to an arrest in the unsolved murder of McConnell. Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a cash reward in connection with this case.

Anyone with information about the unsolved 1997 murder can submit a secure and anonymous tip at www.crimestoppersoforegon.com.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE—Vanessa Caudel, a nurse, sits at her work station in the Great Circle treatment center on...
Oregon, awash in treatment funds after decriminalizing drugs, now must follow the money
1 dead, 1 seriously injured after motorcycle, truck crash in SE Portland
1 dead, 1 seriously injured after motorcycle, truck crash in SE Portland
KPTV File Image
Man shot, injured near Portland airport
Rubber fire reignites near Steel Bridge sending thick black smoke into the air
Rubber fire reignites near Steel Bridge sending thick black smoke into the air
Chop shop found in Gresham during stolen vehicle operation
Man facing 51 charges after ‘chop shop’ found in Gresham

Latest News

Take a look inside Northwest Children’s Theater’s new home ‘The Judy’
Take a look inside Northwest Children’s Theater’s new home ‘The Judy’
Police Lights
Motorcyclist seriously hurt in NE Portland crash; speed, alcohol may be involved
Fire at Ireland Greens in Camas
Fire damages home for adults with disabilities in Camas
Fire damages home for adults with disabilities in Camas