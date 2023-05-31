14-year-old arrested after threat to Salem middle school

A police car.
A police car.(WSAW)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 2:27 PM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) – The Salem Police Department made an arrest Wednesday afternoon following an anonymous social media threat to Adam Stephens Middle School made Tuesday night.

Authorities say they received concerned calls from residents regarding a threatening social media post on Instagram.

Patrol officers worked with Salem-Keizer Public Schools (SKPS) security to enforce extra safety precautions. Faculty, staff, and student families were made aware of the threat by SKPS as well as a community notification released on Salem Police social media.

The teenager was arrested following investigation Wednesday afternoon and is being held at the Marion County Juvenile Department. The minor is unidentified and is being charged with first degree disorderly conduct.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE: A jury in Florida says McDonald’s and a franchise holder are fault after a hot Chicken...
Man steals delivery truck at McDonalds in Salem, runs over driver
File: Shake Shack burger
Shake Shack to open third location in Oregon
Portland business owner frustrated with crime
‘Beyond the financial, it’s personal’: Portland business owner frustrated with crime
Shooting outside Vancouver Safeway leaves one person dead
Shooting outside Vancouver Safeway leaves one dead
Children's facility
Seven teens assault staff member, escape maximum security facility near Seattle

Latest News

Homeless tent camping in Portland
Portland city council to vote on new homeless camping ban
Auburn Washington shooting
2 teens arrested in Oregon after deadly Washington shooting
FILE - The back end of a semitruck sits along Interstate 5, Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Marion...
Truck driver indicted on manslaughter charges after deadly Oregon crash that killed 7 farmworkers
Vivienne Culinary Books is helping cooks find their next kitchen adventure
Vivienne Culinary Books is helping cooks find their next kitchen adventure