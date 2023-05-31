14-year-old arrested after threat to Salem middle school

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) – The Salem Police Department made an arrest Wednesday afternoon following an anonymous social media threat to Adam Stephens Middle School made Tuesday night.

Authorities say they received concerned calls from residents regarding a threatening social media post on Instagram.

Patrol officers worked with Salem-Keizer Public Schools (SKPS) security to enforce extra safety precautions. Faculty, staff, and student families were made aware of the threat by SKPS as well as a community notification released on Salem Police social media.

The teenager was arrested following investigation Wednesday afternoon and is being held at the Marion County Juvenile Department. The minor is unidentified and is being charged with first degree disorderly conduct.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.