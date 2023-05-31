2 teens arrested in Oregon after deadly Washington shooting

AUBURN, Wash. (KPTV) – A Tuesday morning shooting leaves a young man dead at the intersection of 4th and Auburn Way South, Fox 13 Seattle reports.

Police are investigating the scene after responding to a call at 9:30 a.m., reporting shots fired at the busy intersection. The suspects, two teenagers, pulled next to the victim’s car and fired a single gun shot through the passenger side window, killing the passenger.

The teenagers, one boy and one girl, were found and arrested Wednesday morning in Gresham, Oregon following a connection to the shooting.

The passenger, an unnamed man in his 20s, died on scene according to police.

Witnesses in the area called 911 immediately after hearing gunfire.

“We were waiting for our ride to get here and we heard like one single gunshot,” said Jude Cristler, a resident of Auburn.

Cristler was with friends at the nearby Burger King when he heard the shot. He ran around the building to the intersection where he spotted the shattered window of the car and people attempting to save the passenger.

“They pulled the person out of the car and laid them on the ground,” said Cristler. “It was crazy because you could see them like trying really hard to work on this person, but I don’t think it was hopeful from the beginning.”

Authorities on scene are unsure if the shooting was due to road rage or targeted. Local residents of the neighborhood have been put on edge.

“It’s getting close to home because, you know, something happened across the street, another robbery happened and someone got killed, so it’s getting close. It is kind of scary,” said Jason Gonzales, owner of nearby tattoo parlor BTU.

Auburn police are requesting anyone with video to share it with the police station at the Auburn PD Tip Line : 253-288-7403.

