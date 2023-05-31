Coolest day today of the extended forecast, now it begins to warm up again

Temperatures are expected to reach the low 90s early next week
Warmer temperatures right around the corner
By Katie Zuniga
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 3:38 PM PDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Happen last day of May everyone!

We’ve had the mostly cloudy day we expected with sun breaks for some areas. Temperatures are cooler again today but with a mix of warmer/cooler than yesterday. The coast is pretty much right on track today with temperatures being the same as they were this time yesterday. The valley has a few spots which are a it warmer and it’s cooler as you head east through the gorge.

Tomorrow is expected to start the day with below average temperatures again, in the low to mid-40s. Highs will begin to warm again and we have a chance to get back into the low 70s tomorrow. This is just the start of a warmup that looks like it will get us into the low 90s on Tuesday next week. However, the high pressure weather pattern which should bring us this warmer weather, backs off quickly and temperatures will be back into the upper 80s the very next day on Wednesday.

Still no rain in sight.

