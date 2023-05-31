Man arrested after wrecking stolen BMW, running away, abandoning dog in Wilsonville

WILSONVILLE, Ore. (KPTV) – A man was arrested by Wilsonville Police Department deputy early Monday morning after wrecking a stolen BMW and abandoning the scene on foot, leaving behind a woman and dog.

At just after midnight the man, later identified as Wayne Douglas Davis, 47, of Independence, was traveling southbound going over 90 mph on I-5 in a BMW with no license plates. A deputy monitoring traffic chased Davis on the highway leading up to the wreck.

Davis exited I-5 and crashed the 2005 gray BMW 325i stolen out of Salem into a curved guardrail on Wilsonville Road. He exited the vehicle and left on foot to a ravine 150 yards away.

The woman in the car, Alyssa Renee Wright, 32, of Salem, was evaluated on the scene by Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue before being arrested for an active felony warrant from the Oregon State Parole Board.

The dog, uninjured, was transported to Clackamas County Dog Services.

Additional deputies arrived on scene with K-9 units to track Davis, locating him with a successful dog track in the ravine. Davis was then transported to the hospital for evaluation before being taken to Clackamas County Jail where he remains in custody.

Twenty-three grams of suspected oxycodone/fentanyl pills were found on Davis, leading to a possession of controlled substance charge.

Davis remains in custody on six other charges including: reckless driving, driving while suspended/revoked, unauthorized use of a vehicle, eluding a police officer, reckless endangering and multiple failure to appear warrants for

driving while suspended/revoked

theft II

reckless driving.

Bail has been set at $150,000.

