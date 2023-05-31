Mild weather over the next two days

Good morning! We’re starting off our Wednesday on a cooler note as low clouds gradually build in. Most of the lowlands west of the Cascades are in the 40s, with outlying spots in the 30s. You’ll notice the chill in the air when you walk out the door. Expect to see partly to mostly cloudy skies as a weak weather system passes overhead. It’s unlikely we’ll see any showers, but the cloudier skies will make for a slightly cooler day. Expect high temperatures to range between the low to mid 60s in the metro area.

A longwave trough will start to back off and inch to the northwest Thursday and Friday. As a result, we’ll see less cloud cover each day and slightly warmer temperatures. Both days will be quite comfortable with cool mornings and highs in the 70s. The weekend will feature abundant sunshine as high pressure begins to expand over the western United States. Temperatures will reach the low to mid 80s.

There’s still quite a bit of uncertainty regarding how warm/hot we’ll get next week. Two of our reliable computer models, the GFS & Euro, are showing pretty different solutions. Both show the warmest days around Monday-Wednesday, but the Euro is much hotter. We’re taking a middle of the road approach for now, with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Expect some minor tweaks and adjustments over the next few days.

Enjoy this mild weather, and have a great Wednesday!

