New poll: Majority of Multnomah County voters want stricter homeless regulations

Portland waterfront
Portland waterfront(Pixabay)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:17 PM PDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A new poll by GS Strategy Group shows Portland residents prefer stricter tactics regarding the homeless population.

As of 2022 Multnomah County counted 5,228 homeless people. Over 3000 of those were completely without shelter, while 1,485 were in shelters and over 600 were in transitional housing.

The poll asked several questions on the city’s homeless crisis, some with dramatic results.

The question “How would you describe homeless in the Portland area?” allowed the voters to choose between three answers:

  • It’s an out-of-control disaster
  • It’s manageable but not great
  • It’s turned the corner and making progress

75% of voters agree that the homelessness in Portland is an out-of-control disaster. 17% of voters believed the situation was not great and only 6% of all voters agree that homelessness is turning a corner and making progress.

Another significant question on the poll asked about voluntary vs. forced drug and mental health treatment.

Of the choices, 67% of voters believe that for people in crisis, drug addiction and mental health treatment should no longer be voluntary. Legal tools to encourage and compel people to get help are needed, according to the poll. 25% of voters believe treatment should remain voluntary and no one should be required to seek or accept help.

The poll addresses Mayor Ted Wheeler’s proposal to ban all homeless camping around schools, daycare centers and all public places from 8am to 8pm every day of the week. In the answers, 71% of voters support the ban with 52% of those voting “strong agree” and 23% oppose.

SEE ALSO: Settlement reached in ADA homeless camping lawsuit against Portland

Voter demographics show that 48% self identified as liberal, 27% identified as moderate, and 17% marked conservative. Of the political parties, 59% chose Democrat, 25% chose Independent or No Party, and 12% chose Republican.

For all results and further information view the published results by People for Portland.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE: A jury in Florida says McDonald’s and a franchise holder are fault after a hot Chicken...
Person steals delivery truck at McDonalds in Salem, runs over driver
FILE—Vanessa Caudel, a nurse, sits at her work station in the Great Circle treatment center on...
Oregon, awash in treatment funds after decriminalizing drugs, now must follow the money
Portland business owner frustrated with crime
‘Beyond the financial, it’s personal’: Portland business owner frustrated with crime
KPTV File Image
Man shot, injured near Portland airport
1 dead, 1 seriously injured after motorcycle, truck crash in SE Portland
1 dead, 1 seriously injured after motorcycle, truck crash in SE Portland

Latest News

Portland hyperbaric chamber being delivered
Portland has only multi-chamber hyperbaric oxygen therapy facility in the state
File: Shake Shack burger
Shake Shack to open third location in Oregon
Washington teenagers caught
Seven teenagers assault staff member, escape maximum security children’s facility near Seattle
FILE: A jury in Florida says McDonald’s and a franchise holder are fault after a hot Chicken...
Person steals delivery truck at McDonalds in Salem, runs over driver