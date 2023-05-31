Portland city council to vote on new homeless camping ban

Homeless tent camping in Portland
Homeless tent camping in Portland(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 2:36 PM PDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - On Wednesday afternoon, the Portland City Council will vote on whether to implement Mayor Ted Wheeler’s new restrictions on camping.

Wheeler’s proposed ordinance restricts daytime camping on city property between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., and additionally prohibits camping altogether near schools, daycares, shelters, in front of businesses, and near high crash risk roadways.

With this ban, Portland would be in compliance with Oregon House Bill 3115, which governs homeless camping and the reasonable time, place, and manner that permit people who are homeless to temporarily camp in reasonably safe and sanitary locations while they are actively seeking access to stable housing, as well as to adopt reasonable policies related to the removal of established camping sites.

SEE ALSO: Portland-area homeless services groups brace for new camping ban

According to Wheeler’s proposed ban, unrestricted camping on Portland city property impairs the general public’s ability to use those areas for their intended purposes and leads to unhealthy and unhygienic living conditions that may endanger the community’s overall health, welfare, and safety.

Public testimony will be heard before the vote which is scheduled for 3 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE: A jury in Florida says McDonald’s and a franchise holder are fault after a hot Chicken...
Man steals delivery truck at McDonalds in Salem, runs over driver
File: Shake Shack burger
Shake Shack to open third location in Oregon
Portland business owner frustrated with crime
‘Beyond the financial, it’s personal’: Portland business owner frustrated with crime
Shooting outside Vancouver Safeway leaves one person dead
Shooting outside Vancouver Safeway leaves one dead
Children's facility
Seven teens assault staff member, escape maximum security facility near Seattle

Latest News

A police car.
14-year-old arrested after threat to Salem middle school
Auburn Washington shooting
2 teens arrested in Oregon after deadly Washington shooting
FILE - The back end of a semitruck sits along Interstate 5, Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Marion...
Truck driver indicted on manslaughter charges after deadly Oregon crash that killed 7 farmworkers
Vivienne Culinary Books is helping cooks find their next kitchen adventure
Vivienne Culinary Books is helping cooks find their next kitchen adventure