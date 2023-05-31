Portland city council to vote on new homeless camping ban

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - On Wednesday afternoon, the Portland City Council will vote on whether to implement Mayor Ted Wheeler’s new restrictions on camping.

Wheeler’s proposed ordinance restricts daytime camping on city property between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., and additionally prohibits camping altogether near schools, daycares, shelters, in front of businesses, and near high crash risk roadways.

With this ban, Portland would be in compliance with Oregon House Bill 3115, which governs homeless camping and the reasonable time, place, and manner that permit people who are homeless to temporarily camp in reasonably safe and sanitary locations while they are actively seeking access to stable housing, as well as to adopt reasonable policies related to the removal of established camping sites.

SEE ALSO: Portland-area homeless services groups brace for new camping ban

According to Wheeler’s proposed ban, unrestricted camping on Portland city property impairs the general public’s ability to use those areas for their intended purposes and leads to unhealthy and unhygienic living conditions that may endanger the community’s overall health, welfare, and safety.

Public testimony will be heard before the vote which is scheduled for 3 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.