Portland man killed in April 28 hit-and-run identified

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The man killed on April 28 from a hit-and-run has been identified as Robert b. Ketchum, 62, from Portland.

Ketchum’s family has been notified of his death.

The hit-and-run is still an ongoing investigation as police have not yet located the suspected driver. No further information on the driver has been released.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.