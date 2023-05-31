Portland man killed in April 28 hit-and-run identified
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:57 PM PDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The man killed on April 28 from a hit-and-run has been identified as Robert b. Ketchum, 62, from Portland.
Ketchum’s family has been notified of his death.
The hit-and-run is still an ongoing investigation as police have not yet located the suspected driver. No further information on the driver has been released.
