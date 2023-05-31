Portland man killed in April 28 hit-and-run identified

The intersection of NE 82nd Avenue and NE Glisan will be closed in all directions during the...
The intersection of NE 82nd Avenue and NE Glisan will be closed in all directions during the investigation.(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:57 PM PDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The man killed on April 28 from a hit-and-run has been identified as Robert b. Ketchum, 62, from Portland.

Ketchum’s family has been notified of his death.

The hit-and-run is still an ongoing investigation as police have not yet located the suspected driver. No further information on the driver has been released.

