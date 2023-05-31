Shooting outside Vancouver Safeway leaves one dead

A police car.
A police car.(WSAW)
By Anna Katayama
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 9:19 PM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A shooting in Vancouver Tuesday night left one person dead.

It happened about 6:00 p.m. at the Heights shopping center on the 6700 block of East Mill Plain Boulevard.

A cannabis store and medical supply store in the shopping center was cordoned off with police tape as detectives worked the crime scene.

Police have not yet released any information but people in the area say a man with some sort of weapon was refusing to obey commands from police and was then shot.

Judging from the shell casings on the ground, numerous shots were fired. We don’t know who the man was, how many shots were fired or why police were called here in the first place. There are reports that it all started with a traffic stop, but again there’s no confirmation from police.

People in the area were shocked to see the massive police response.

A law enforcement officer on scene said Vancouver Police and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office were both involved in this incident but that the lower Columbia Major Crimes Team will be leading the investigation.

This is not the first time a shooting has happened in this parking lot. A couple months ago in March a shooting in this shopping center parking lot left one person dead.

