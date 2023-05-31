Two-alarm fire destroys roof of office building in SW Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – An early morning fire damaged an office building in the West Portland Park neighborhood on Wednesday.

Just before 3:30 a.m., Portland Fire & Rescue crews responded to a commercial fire in the 10100 block of Southwest Barbur Boulevard. First crews on scene found heavy fire coming from the roof of the building. A second alarm was called to bring in additional resources.

Crews attacked the fire with aerial streams since there was no roof on top to obstruct the stream. PF&R said after 75 minutes of continuous water flow from above, the fire was almost completely extinguished.

Aerial view of fire damage (Portland Fire & Rescue)

Crews will remain on scene throughout the morning to watch for hot spots.

FOX 12 spoke with PF&R Public Information Officer Rick Graves who said there is no concern of collapse with the building due to the interior center hallway that is helping the building maintain its structural stability.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Investigators have responded to survey the damage.

“If this is a marathon, they’re just lacing up their shoes. They’ve got a lot of work to do to get the information and comb through the evidence that they’re going to get today to be able to determine any cause,” Graves said.

No one was inside the building at the time of the fire, and no injuries have been reported.

