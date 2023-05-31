Vivienne Culinary Books is helping cooks find their next kitchen adventure

Vivienne Culinary Books is the only bookstore in Portland that sells exclusively cookbooks!
By Ayo Elise
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 10:31 AM PDT
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Vivienne Culinary Books is the only bookstore in Portland that exclusively sells cookbooks! FOX 12′s Ayo Elise stopped by the shop to learn more about the selection they offer and what else you can find there.

Check out Vivienne Culinary Books online for hours, location and upcoming events here: https://www.viviennepdx.com/

