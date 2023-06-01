Beautiful start to June, but turning warmer...

Good morning! We’re kicking off June on a cool & dry note. Low clouds are building across the central & east side of the metro area. We also have low clouds spreading into the Cascade Foothills and western Gorge. Expect to see mostly sunny skies this afternoon, and slightly warmer temperatures than yesterday. Highs will reach the low 70s (right around where we should be at the start of June).

High pressure will gradually build in over the next several days. There won’t be many clouds around, and each day should turn warmer. Temperatures will push into the upper 70s Friday, and low to mid 80s this weekend. The Starlight Parade is Saturday night, and the weather will be pretty darn nice. Around parade time, temps will be falling through the 60s and 50s.

The aforementioned ridge will continue to strengthen early next week, bringing a mini heat wave to our western valleys. Temperatures should return to the low to mid 90s Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday is still up in the air. We should at least reach the upper 80s, but one more afternoon in the low 90s can’t be ruled out.

Most signs point to a cooling trend between mid to late week.

Have a great Thursday!

