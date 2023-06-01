Beloved Oregon Santa making comeback at Starlight Parade after near death COVID experience

OREGON CITY, Ore. (KPTV) - A beloved local Santa Claus -- formerly known as Milwaukie Santa has since moved to Oregon City – and is making a comeback in a big way.

After fighting for his life against COVID-19 nearly two years ago, he says he’ll be celebrating and spreading Christmas cheer as a part of the starlight parade.

Fox 12 caught up with Oregon City Santa ahead of the parade.

Keith McDonley is preparing to make a big comeback as Oregon City Santa at this year’s Starlight Parade.

“The iconic Portland festival. I grew up watching that. It’s so iconic. It’s a part of Portland’s history and to be a part of it,” Keith McDonley, Oregon City Santa, said.

And said he’s ready to spread some Christmas cheer in June.

“It’s not just one side of waving. You’ve got to meet the kids over here and the kids over here,” Keith said.

But in 2021, Keith was the one in need of a Christmas miracle when he was fighting for his life against COVID-19.

“Medically induced coma on July 22nd, my 34th birthday,” Keith said. “It’s emotional because I didn’t know if I’d live or die.”

He said the love of his life, Hayley, was by his side every step of the way.

“I wasn’t even present anymore because I couldn’t imagine not having him in my life,” Hayley McDonley, Keith’s wife, said.

After spending more than two months in the hospital, they said they received an answer to prayer.

“By the grace of God, I was that person. I received the greatest gift that year and that was the gift of life,” Keith said.

His recovery continues and they said there are good days and bad, but their journey this past year has been filled with more love and a major milestone.

“We got married at Christmas Tree farm. Had a reception at this beautiful place Gray Gables Estate, friends, family, we had Santa Claus, horse and carriage. It was like a Hallmark Christmas movie,” Keith said.

Oregon City Santa said life continues to be full of surprises – and he’ll be soaking in every moment of this next ride.

“To be on that float, and be a part of the parade, a small part of the parade, it’s more than I could’ve dreamed of,” Keith said.

Oregon City Santa said there have been many full-circle moments since his health scare. One memory that stands out is being able to be Santa for the children at the Legacy hospital he received such great care at.

He said he’ll be on the Christmas Ships float this Saturday, so say hello!

