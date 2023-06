PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Thursday is opening day for the annual Rose Festival Art Show!

The art show is going on at the Oregon Society of Artists in Southwest Portland. The show will be open Thursday through June 28, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

For more details about the Rose Festival Art Show, click here.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.