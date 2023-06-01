Improvements to Tualatin I-5 interchange to begin this month

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The City of Tualatin will begin working to improve a busy Interstate 5 interchange this month, the city announced Thursday.

Following four years of studies and community engagement, the city plans a range of small changes and updates to improve traffic flow and safety for the Nyberg Road/Tualatin-Sherwood Road/I-5 interchange.

The plans include:

Add a third eastbound lane from Martinazzi Avenue to I-5 by narrowing the median.

Repave and restripe lanes.

Improve signs directing traffic.

Improve bicycle access and safety through the corridor.

The improved signs are meant to better guide drivers on which lane they need to be in ahead of time and limit the number of drivers making last minute lane changes, the city said.

Mike McCarthy, an engineer with the city, said this transportation project will make travel here safer and more predictable.

“The project will deliver a series of small, strategic changes that ensure this congested area operates more smoothly,” McCarthy said.

The city said the project’s payoff will result in “significant” saved driving time from Boones Ferry Road to I-5, which the city predicted would be about 2 minutes less than current drive times during rush hour.

The city said most of the work will be done at night and is scheduled to be completed by the end of the year.

“This is our city’s busiest intersection, navigated every day by almost every Tualatin resident. I can’t wait to see the results in time savings and reduced congestion,” said Tualatin City Manager Sherilyn Lombos.

The $2.7 million project is funded by a $20 million bond program, passed by voters in May 2018.

