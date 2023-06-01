Mayor Wheeler to speak on gun violence reduction programs

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) -Mayor Ted Wheeler will host a press conference Thursday at 11 a.m. alongside Portland public safety partners to discuss gun violence reduction.

The conference will be held at the City Council Chambers. The mayor will be speaking alongside the Portland Police Bureau and five other public safety institutions to provide updates on the City’s plans for gun violence intervention efforts.

The event is in-person and not open to the public but will include a media Q&A session following the speeches.

To watch the conference tune in to Fox 12 live anywhere streaming is available.

