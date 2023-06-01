Mayor Wheeler to speak on gun violence reduction programs

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler announces new homeless shelters on Thurs. March 9, 2023.
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler announces new homeless shelters on Thurs. March 9, 2023.(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 6:21 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) -Mayor Ted Wheeler will host a press conference Thursday at 11 a.m. alongside Portland public safety partners to discuss gun violence reduction.

The conference will be held at the City Council Chambers. The mayor will be speaking alongside the Portland Police Bureau and five other public safety institutions to provide updates on the City’s plans for gun violence intervention efforts.

The event is in-person and not open to the public but will include a media Q&A session following the speeches.

To watch the conference tune in to Fox 12 live anywhere streaming is available.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE: A jury in Florida says McDonald’s and a franchise holder are fault after a hot Chicken...
Man steals delivery truck at McDonalds in Salem, runs over driver
File: Shake Shack burger
Shake Shack to open third location in Oregon
Portland business owner frustrated with crime
‘Beyond the financial, it’s personal’: Portland business owner frustrated with crime
Shooting outside Vancouver Safeway leaves one person dead
Shooting outside Vancouver Safeway leaves one dead
Children's facility
Seven teens assault staff member, escape maximum security facility near Seattle

Latest News

2 teens arrested in Oregon after deadly Washington shooting
Oregon governor says Senate negotiations have 'reached an impasse'
Portland city council hears public testimony on new homeless camping ban
The intersection of NE 82nd Avenue and NE Glisan will be closed in all directions during the...
Portland man killed in April 28 hit-and-run identified