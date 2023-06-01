McMinnville bans RVs, trailers from parking in city parks

MCMINNVILLE, Ore. (KPTV) - Starting Thursday, RVs and trailers can’t park at McMinnville city parks.

According to Susan Muir, Parks & Recreation Director, two parks in particular have really been impacted by RVs and trailers - East Wortman and Joe Dancer. The director says by the looks of it, RV’s and trailers there have nearly tripled since last fall.

Also, the parking lots simply can’t accommodate them. Parks & Rec says the parking spots themselves aren’t wide or long enough for RV’s.

The city is also seeing record registration numbers for its youth programs and that has made parking even more competitive at the parks.

McMinnville police will help enforce the ban, specifically if it pushes RVs and trailers onto city streets. Community members have expressed concerned about that happening.

The city says it has a very strict 72-hour time limit for RVs on city streets and that will continue to be enforced.

The ban is on RVs and trailers only. City buses taking people to and from the parks will still be okay to park at them.

For more information about the parking lot ban, click here.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.