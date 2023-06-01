Missing woman’s body identified in Clackamas County

Ashley Real
Ashley Real(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 9:23 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Clackamas County Deputies are asking for help after a 22-year-old woman’s body was found near Eagle Creek.

On May 7 the sheriff’s office responded to a call from a man fishing at a nearby pond that he had found human remains in a heavily wooded area.

Deputies and detectives from the Homicide & Violent Crimes Unit arrived on scene to investigate and process the remains. The woman was identified as Ashley Real, 22, who was reported missing on March 27.

Investigators are asking for anyone with information, including anyone who saw suspicious activity in the area of Southeast Judd Road between the end of March 2023 and the beginning of May 2023, to contact the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line -- by phone at 503-723-4949 or by using the online email form at: https://www.clackamas.us/sheriff/tip. Please reference CCSO Case # 23-009521.

They are also interested in speaking with anyone who had contact with Ashley Real this year.

Real’s cousin has set up an online fundraiser to help the family handle funeral expenses.

