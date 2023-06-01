New age progression photo released of Kyron Horman who vanished in 2010

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Authorities have released a new age progression photo of Kyron Horman, who has been missing from Portland since June of 2010.

Sunday marks the 13-year anniversary of the disappearance of Horman. Horman was last seen at Skyline Elementary School on June 4, 2010, attending his school’s science fair. He was 7-years old at the time.

Horman was wearing a black t-shirt with “CSI” in green letters and a hand-print graphic, black cargo pants, white socks and black Sketchers with orange trim on the day he disappeared. He has brown hair, blue eyes and wears glasses. He has a distinct V-shaped strawberry birthmark on his forehead.

“Kyron’s disappearance continues to have a profound impact on our community. The case remains open and active. Investigators are using advances in software, digital forensics, and geospatial technology to support and advance their work. In collaboration with our Major Crimes Team partners, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office and the FBI, detectives are pursuing all legitimate investigative leads and will continue to do so until Kyron is located,” the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

A $50,000 reward is available for information leading to the resolution of Horman’s disappearance.

Anyone who has information relevant to the investigation can contact the sheriff’s office tip line at 503-988-0560, emailing MCSOTipLine@mcso.us, or contacting the NCMEC TipLine at 1-800-THE-LOST or providing an online tip at the NCMEC CyberTipLine.

