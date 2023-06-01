New age progression photo released of Kyron Horman who vanished in 2010

Kyron Horman, new age progression photo
Kyron Horman, new age progression photo(The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 12:14 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Authorities have released a new age progression photo of Kyron Horman, who has been missing from Portland since June of 2010.

Sunday marks the 13-year anniversary of the disappearance of Horman. Horman was last seen at Skyline Elementary School on June 4, 2010, attending his school’s science fair. He was 7-years old at the time.

Horman was wearing a black t-shirt with “CSI” in green letters and a hand-print graphic, black cargo pants, white socks and black Sketchers with orange trim on the day he disappeared. He has brown hair, blue eyes and wears glasses. He has a distinct V-shaped strawberry birthmark on his forehead.

“Kyron’s disappearance continues to have a profound impact on our community. The case remains open and active. Investigators are using advances in software, digital forensics, and geospatial technology to support and advance their work. In collaboration with our Major Crimes Team partners, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office and the FBI, detectives are pursuing all legitimate investigative leads and will continue to do so until Kyron is located,” the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

A $50,000 reward is available for information leading to the resolution of Horman’s disappearance.

Anyone who has information relevant to the investigation can contact the sheriff’s office tip line at 503-988-0560, emailing MCSOTipLine@mcso.us, or contacting the NCMEC TipLine at 1-800-THE-LOST or providing an online tip at the NCMEC CyberTipLine.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File: Shake Shack burger
Shake Shack to open third location in Oregon
Shooting outside Vancouver Safeway leaves one person dead
Shooting outside Vancouver Safeway leaves one dead
FILE: A jury in Florida says McDonald’s and a franchise holder are fault after a hot Chicken...
Man steals delivery truck at McDonalds in Salem, runs over driver
Auburn Washington shooting
2 teens arrested in Oregon after deadly Washington shooting
SE Portland road way improvements
Neighbors say road changes in SE Portland are dangerous

Latest News

ShotSpotter is a sensor set up in various spots in the city to alert police of gunfire.
Mayor Wheeler says city won’t pursue gunshot detection technology for now
Mayor Ted Wheeler
Mayor Wheeler, public safety partners discuss gun violence reduction efforts in Portland
Thief steals dump truck, crashes it into 4 cars in NE Portland
McMinnville bans RVs, trailers from parking in city parks