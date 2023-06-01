Surprisingly sunny and dry weather continues through first week of June

June has begun just as May ended; warm and sunny. Temperatures are a bit warmer too as we’ve moved into the lower 70s. Skies remain clear this evening and we expect another chilly night. Last night a few spots dipped down into the upper 30s in the metro area but tonight should be slightly warmer.

Portland's Forecast (kptv)

High pressure remains in control of our weather in the Pacific Northwest for most of the next week. A cool/showery system remains well offshore through Sunday. It’s too far away to give us significant cloud cover or rain, but it IS close enough to keep cooling onshore breezes flowing each afternoon. That’s “nature’s air-conditioning” west of the Cascades. The result is a surprisingly nice and stable weather pattern through this first weekend of June. Expect sunshine and comfortable temperatures each day.

Portland's Forecast (kptv)

That onshore (westerly) wind dies down a bit Monday through Wednesday next week. That leads to 2-3 very warm to hot days. Then expecting cooling again the 2nd half of next week. Meanwhile there’s no chance for rain west of the Cascades. Our very unusual late spring/early summer dry spell continues until further notice. You should be watering everything in your garden and lawn as if it’s July.

