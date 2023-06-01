Thief steals dump truck, crashes it into 4 cars in NE Portland

Stolen dump truck crash in the 6300 block of NE Rodney Avenue
Stolen dump truck crash in the 6300 block of NE Rodney Avenue(Portland Police Bureau)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 8:32 AM PDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland police are searching for a person who stole a dump truck and crashed it into several cars early Thursday morning.

Just after 4:30 a.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run crash in the 6300 block of Northeast Rodney Avenue. According to police, a suspect stole a dump truck, trailer and excavation equipment from a nearby job site in the 5700 block of Northeast Rodney Avenue.

The thief ended up crashing the dump truck into four cars before coming to a stop. Police say two or three of the cars are likely totaled.

The dump truck also damaged a residential retaining wall.

The suspect fled before officers arrived to the scene. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the theft or the suspect is asked to call the non-emergency number at 503-823-3333 or email crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov.

