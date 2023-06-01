Train carrying hazardous materials derails, causing highway closure in Minnesota

Derailed train cars are seen from the highway in Minnesota. (Chris Orwig via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 7:12 AM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANCASTER, Minn. (CNN) - Officials say a train carrying hazardous materials derailed in Minnesota just south of the Canadian border Wednesday.

There were no injuries reported and no immediate signs of leaks, but the derailment forced a highway closure.

Kittson County’s emergency management director said precautionary measures were being taken in case leaks did happen.

The Canadian Pacific train consisted of 25 cars, including some tank cars carrying an unspecified flammable liquid.

Officials didn’t provide details about how many cars derailed.

Details weren’t immediately available about the cause.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz tweeted the site has been contained and experts will survey the area.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File: Shake Shack burger
Shake Shack to open third location in Oregon
Shooting outside Vancouver Safeway leaves one person dead
Shooting outside Vancouver Safeway leaves one dead
FILE: A jury in Florida says McDonald’s and a franchise holder are fault after a hot Chicken...
Man steals delivery truck at McDonalds in Salem, runs over driver
Auburn Washington shooting
2 teens arrested in Oregon after deadly Washington shooting
A police car.
14-year-old arrested after threat to Salem middle school

Latest News

Derailed train cars are seen from the highway in Minnesota. (CHRIS ORWIG)
Video shows train cars derailed near highway in Minnesota
FILE -The ARC Automotive manufacturing plant is seen, July 14, 2015 in Knoxville, Tenn. The...
US turns up pressure on air bag inflator company that refuses a recall despite deaths, injuries
Amy Matson
Rhododendron woman shares her story after suffering heart attack
Man arrested for stealing a squad car as he awaited trial for allegedly stealing a different...
Police arrest man accused of stealing police car a second time