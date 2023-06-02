1 dead, 1 seriously injured after motorcycle, car crash in Brush Prairie

Clark County Sheriff's Office
Clark County Sheriff's Office(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 5:22 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - One person died and another was seriously injured in a crash involving a motorcycle and car in Brush Prairie on Thursday night, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Just before 9:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to the crash in the 13900 block of Northeast 172nd Avenue. The sheriff’s office said an investigation revealed the off-road-style motorcycle was traveling south on NE 172nd Avenue when it was struck by the Volkswagen going north. The Volkswagen then struck a power pole.

First responders arrived to the scene and found a man in a Volkswagen sedan with serious injuries. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The sheriff’s office said the motorcyclist was found dead in nearby brush. The motorcyclist has not yet been identified.

According to the sheriff’s office, it appears speed and alcohol may have been contributing factors in the crash.

No other details have been released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

