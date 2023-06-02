6 women found dead around Portland metro in past 4 months

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Law enforcement is investigating the discovery of six women’s remains around the Portland metro area over the course of the past four months.

Some of the deaths are being reported as suspicious. However, investigators have not yet made any arrests or named any suspects.

Kristin Smith

Gresham Police is asking for the public’s assistance with locating a missing 22-year-old female, Kristin Smith; she sometimes uses the last name Reedus. (Gresham police)

Gresham resident Kristin Smith, 22, was found dead in a forested area on February 19 in the Pleasant Valley neighborhood.

Smith was reported missing by her family on December 22, 2022.

Joanna Speaks

32-year-old Joanna Speaks of Oregon. (Family photos via CCSO)

On April 8, 32-year-old Joanna Speaks was discovered dead close to an abandoned barn in Ridgefield.

The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office reported that Speaks’ cause of death was blunt force trauma to her head and neck.

Investigators subsequently ruled Speaks death a homicide and said that her body was likely moved to the location where it was found.

Charity Lynn Perry

Charity Lynn Perry's death is being investigated as suspicious. (KPTV)

Charity Lynn Perry, 24, was found dead near Ainsworth State Park on April 24.

Perry’s remains were found in a culvert near East Historic Columbia River Highway.

Perry was last seen at the start of March and was known to frequent downtown Portland.

Investigators said her death was being investigated as suspicious. But they have not released any further details in the case.

Unidentified Native Woman

A sketch of an unidentified native woman who was found dead in the Lents neighborhood of Portland. (KPTV)

On April 24, an unidentified woman was found dead in the Lents neighborhood of Portland.

The woman was between the ages of 25 and 40 and may have been Native American or Alaska Native.. She was around 5 feet and 1 inch tall and weighed 135 pounds, according to the Multnomah County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The medical examiner’s office also noted that she had two noticeable scars on her left lower leg and two tattoos, including a black music note with the letter “V” on her left upper chest and a Buddha tattoo on her right shoulder blade. Her hair was described as medium-length and black.

Bridget Webster

Bridget Webster's body was found the afternoon of April 30 on Harmony Road in Polk County. (KPTV)

According to authorities, the body of Milwaukie resident Bridget Leann (Ramsey) Webster, 31, was discovered close to Mill Creek on April 30.

Investigators said Webster’s case was being investigated as a suspicious death, as well.

Webster was known to frequently visit Portland and Oregon City, according to investigators.

Ashley Real

Ashley Real (KPTV)

According to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, the remains of 22-year-old Ashley Real were discovered in the woods on May 7 in the vicinity of Southeast Judd Road in the Eagle Creek neighborhood. Real’s body was found in a densely wooded location, and a man fishing at a nearby pond dialed 911 after finding it.

Detectives were also treating Real’s case as a suspicious death.

On Friday, Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office and Portland Police Bureau sent statements to FOX 12 about the cases.

“For the Kristin Smith case ... the cause/manner of her death is so far undetermined per the Medical Examiner,” said Sergeant Kevin Allen with PPB. “As for Ashley Real ... I can confirm that our Missing Persons Unit Detectives are coordinating with Clackamas County Sheriff’s office on the death investigation.”

“Our Major Crimes Unit has been in contact with investigators from other agencies to discuss these cases,” wrote Sergeant Christopher Skidmore with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. “I know just from reading the news stories that there are similarities, but they are not ready to say that these are linked.”

Skidmore added, “I can tell you that in the Speaks investigation that detectives received dozens of leads after reaching out and asking for information from the community. They are continuing to follow-up on all of those leads.”

