Brush fire near Beavercreek triggers ‘Level Two’ evacuation

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 5:58 PM PDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BEAVERCREEK Ore. (KPTV) - A brush fire in the Beavercreek area triggered a Level Two “Be Set” evacuation order Thursday as Clackamas fire crews worked to contain it, according to the Clackamas Fire District.

Crews responded to a vegetation fire at South Fellows Road and South Forest Park Road at about 3 p.m.

At about 5:30 p.m., Clackamas fire fighters tweeted that they’ve issued a Level Two evacuation for everyone within a half mile radius of the intersection of Upper Highland and Lower Highland Road.

A spokesperson for the fire department said the fire was active and growing.

People can watch the fire district website here for the latest evacuation notices

This is a developing story and details will be added as available.

