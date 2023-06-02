On the Go with Ayo at NASCAR Xfinity Series Pacific Office Automation 147

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - NASCAR is speeding through the Portland International Raceway starting Friday!

The Pacific Office Automation 147 returns to PIR for the second annual NASCAR Xfinity Series race weekend.

In addition to the 75-lap NASCAR Xfinity Series race, the 2023 event will feature ARCA Menards Series West, Spec Miata and NASCAR Youth Series.

