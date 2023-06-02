On the Go with Ayo at NASCAR Xfinity Series Pacific Office Automation 147

NASCAR is speeding through the Portland International Raceway starting Friday!
By Ayo Elise
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 12:55 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - NASCAR is speeding through the Portland International Raceway starting Friday!

The Pacific Office Automation 147 returns to PIR for the second annual NASCAR Xfinity Series race weekend.

In addition to the 75-lap NASCAR Xfinity Series race, the 2023 event will feature ARCA Menards Series West, Spec Miata and NASCAR Youth Series.

For more information about NASCAR Xfinity Series Pacific Office Automation 147, click here.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SE Portland road way improvements
Neighbors say road changes in SE Portland are dangerous
Ashley Real
Missing woman’s body identified in Clackamas County
beavercreek wild fire
Brush fire near Beavercreek triggers evacuation orders
Kyron Horman, new age progression photo
Community to hold fundraiser for Kyron Horman search
Stolen dump truck crash in the 6300 block of NE Rodney Avenue
Thief steals dump truck, crashes it into 4 cars in NE Portland

Latest News

On the Go with Ayo at NASCAR Xfinity Series Pacific Office Automation 147
My People's Market
My People’s Market
My People's Market
My People's Market
Rose Festival Art Show
On the Go with Ayo at Rose Festival Art Show