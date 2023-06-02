Man accused of killing another man with toilet tank lid

By WBTV Web Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 1:50 PM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – A man in North Carolina has been charged with first-degree murder after police said they believe he killed another man with a toilet tank lid.

According to the Gastonia Police Department, officers were called to a home at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday regarding an unconscious person bleeding from the head.

When officers arrived at the home, they said they found 26-year-old Brandon Patty unconscious inside the home with a head injury. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators arrested 57-year-old James Thomas Robinson, who lived in the home with Patty.

Police told WBTV that investigation revealed that Robinson struck Patty in the head with a toilet tank lid.

Robinson was taken to the Gaston County Jail. According to jail records, he is being held without bond.

