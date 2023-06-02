Man hospitalized after explosions, fire in Vancouver garage

VANCOUVER Ore. (KPTV) - A man was seriously injured after a garage fire with reported explosions Friday afternoon in Vancouver, according to the Vancouver Fire Department.

Shortly after 2 p.m., firefighters responded to 3114 P Street after multititle neighbors reported hearing explosions and seeing fire at the address.

Crews said they found a detached garage engulfed in flames and a man with serous injuries.

The man was given first aid while firefighters worked to extinguish the fire and stop it from spreading to the nearby house.

The injured man was taken to a Portland area burn center.

Firefighters said no one else was reported injured and the fire is being investigated by the fire marshal, Vancouver police and the ATF.

