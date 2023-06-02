NE Portland communities told to lock their homes, police search for violent crime suspects

file photo police lights
file photo police lights(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 2:27 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Late Thursday evening a police chase began near North Portsmouth and Fessenden involving multiple escaped suspects and over 20 police units.

Just after 9:00 p.m., a North Precinct officer spotted a vehicle believed to be involved in a recent violent crime. The suspects continued to drive when the officer initiated a traffic stop and the chase continued for seven minutes.

The driver stopped near North Shaver and Rodney as all suspects left the car on foot. Officers set a perimeter of Skidmore-Failing to MLK Blvd-Cleveland that restricted all car and pedestrian traffic.

At least 29 officers responded to the call.

The incident commander on scene ordered a public safety alert urging residents to stay indoors and lock their homes as several K-9 units and the Gresham Police Department were called on scene to assist in the search.

The search was unsuccessful and the perimeter was broken down around 1:20 a.m., the suspects still at large.

Officers revealed the vehicle to be stolen. The investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SE Portland road way improvements
Neighbors say road changes in SE Portland are dangerous
Ashley Real
Missing woman’s body identified in Clackamas County
beavercreek wild fire
Brush fire near Beavercreek triggers evacuation orders
Kyron Horman, new age progression photo
Community to hold fundraiser for Kyron Horman search
Stolen dump truck crash in the 6300 block of NE Rodney Avenue
Thief steals dump truck, crashes it into 4 cars in NE Portland

Latest News

Six women have been found dead around the Portland metro area in the past four months. Police...
6 women found dead around Portland metro in past 4 months
Woman arrested for allegedly threatening bouncer with gun in SW Portland
Woman arrested for allegedly threatening bouncer with gun in SW Portland
Woman arrested for allegedly threatening bouncer with gun in SW Portland
Woman arrested for allegedly threatening bouncer with gun in SW Portland
3-alarm fire at 3rd Street Pizza Company
Woman arrested for 3-alarm fire at McMinnville pizza restaurant