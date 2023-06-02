NE Portland communities told to lock their homes, police search for violent crime suspects

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Late Thursday evening a police chase began near North Portsmouth and Fessenden involving multiple escaped suspects and over 20 police units.

Just after 9:00 p.m., a North Precinct officer spotted a vehicle believed to be involved in a recent violent crime. The suspects continued to drive when the officer initiated a traffic stop and the chase continued for seven minutes.

The driver stopped near North Shaver and Rodney as all suspects left the car on foot. Officers set a perimeter of Skidmore-Failing to MLK Blvd-Cleveland that restricted all car and pedestrian traffic.

At least 29 officers responded to the call.

The incident commander on scene ordered a public safety alert urging residents to stay indoors and lock their homes as several K-9 units and the Gresham Police Department were called on scene to assist in the search.

The search was unsuccessful and the perimeter was broken down around 1:20 a.m., the suspects still at large.

Officers revealed the vehicle to be stolen. The investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.