Recall issued for batch of Tillamook ice cream due to allergy concerns

Check your freezer: A recall has been issued for a batch of Tillamook ice cream.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 8:24 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Check your freezer: A recall has been issued for a batch of Tillamook ice cream.

The FDA issued an alert that Tillamook Creamery voluntarily recalled a limited quantity of family-size 1.5qt cartons of Tillamook Waffle Cone Swirl ice cream mistakenly packaged in a Tillamook Chocolate Peanut Butter ice cream carton. It may contain undeclared wheat and soy.

The FDA says the tubs have lids labeled “Waffle Cone Swirl” but the cartons are labeled “Chocolate Peanut Butter.”

The 1,440 cartons in question were distributed only in Safeway grocery stores and only in the state of Washington and parts of northern Idaho.

Customers with a wheat or soy allergy or sensitivity who have purchased the affected product are urged not to consume the product and dispose of it or return it to their place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at hello@tillamook.com or 855-562-3568.

