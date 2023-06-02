Sweet Home Fire Department responds to wildfire near school

SWEET HOME Ore. (KPTV) -On Thursday morning the Sweet Home Fire District responded to a wildfire near Holley School off Crawfordsville Drive. alongside the Oregon Department of Forestry

The fire was reported to the fire department at 11:49 a.m. and burned for around 30 minutes according to the fire chief.

The cause of the fire was an electric fence in dry brush and grass.

Though the school was not in danger the school district was notified. The fire burned an estimated half an acre.

The Sweet Home Fire District urges people to stay informed on fire dangers in the area. Due to lack of rain in May and increased winds, the area is at high risk for fire ignition and rapid growth of wildfires.

There were no injuries or burnt structures from this fire.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.