Sweet Home Fire Department responds to wildfire near school

On Thursday morning the Sweet Home Fire District alongside the Oregon Department of Forestry...
On Thursday morning the Sweet Home Fire District alongside the Oregon Department of Forestry responded to a wildfire near Holley School off Crawfordsville Drive.(Sweet Home Fire Dept.)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 5:26 PM PDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SWEET HOME Ore. (KPTV) -On Thursday morning the Sweet Home Fire District responded to a wildfire near Holley School off Crawfordsville Drive. alongside the Oregon Department of Forestry

The fire was reported to the fire department at 11:49 a.m. and burned for around 30 minutes according to the fire chief.

The cause of the fire was an electric fence in dry brush and grass.

Though the school was not in danger the school district was notified. The fire burned an estimated half an acre.

The Sweet Home Fire District urges people to stay informed on fire dangers in the area. Due to lack of rain in May and increased winds, the area is at high risk for fire ignition and rapid growth of wildfires.

There were no injuries or burnt structures from this fire.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File: Shake Shack burger
Shake Shack to open third location in Oregon
Shooting outside Vancouver Safeway leaves one person dead
Shooting outside Vancouver Safeway leaves one dead
FILE: A jury in Florida says McDonald’s and a franchise holder are fault after a hot Chicken...
Man steals delivery truck at McDonalds in Salem, runs over driver
Auburn Washington shooting
2 teens arrested in Oregon after deadly Washington shooting
SE Portland road way improvements
Neighbors say road changes in SE Portland are dangerous

Latest News

Brush fire in Beavercreek triggers ‘Level Two’ evacuation
Brush fire near Beavercreek triggers ‘Level Two’ evacuation
Group rallies in Salem in support of bill to expand food help for refugees, immigrants
Group rallies in Salem in support of bill to expand food help for refugees, immigrants
Group rallies in Salem in support of bill to expand food help for refugees, immigrants
Improvements to Tualatin I-5 interchange to begin this month
Improvements to Tualatin I-5 interchange to begin this month