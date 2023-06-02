Tigard HS grad to race in ARCA series at Portland International Raceway

TIGARD, Ore. (KPTV) - NASCAR’s return to the Rose City is this weekend with the Xfinity tour stop, and a Tigard High School graduate is hoping for a big break on Friday night at Portland International Raceway.

“I want to do really well, and I want to make a name for myself in my debut,” Caleb Schrader said.

The 19-year-old is one year removed from earning a diploma from Tigard High School and now is graduating to the big boys on four wheels.

“I always wanted to beat my dad then a couple of years ago I finally beat him for the first time, so I wanted to try build off of that and now I have a career ahead, so it’s been a very fun journey,” he said.

Schrader’s journey from racing go-karts on his home track and Pat’s Acres in Canby to the Sports Car Club of America, and now the ARCA series with a pit stop in the Rose City on Friday night.

“This is definitely the biggest race of my life and it’s definitely the most powerful car I’ve ever been in,” Schrader said.

An ARCA stock car is close to 700-horsepower.

“The ARCA series is a divisional youth series for NASCAR. It goes from ARCA, to the Craftsman Truck series to the Xfinity series, which is racing with series and the Cup series, which is the top level,” he said.

The ARCA Menards Series race is a 57 laps on the asphalt of Portland International Raceway.

“If I do really well, I think there could be opportunity to drive other things, but I just got to make sure to have a positive attitude and whatever happens, I am just happy to have the opportunity in the first place,” Schrader said.

Good luck to number 99!

