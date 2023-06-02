Warm afternoons & cool nights

Good morning! It’s a cool & dry start to our Friday across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. Patchy low clouds are draped over the North Coast. Besides that, today should turn out to be mostly sunny and a bit warmer than yesterday. Temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 70s across our western valleys. A breezy westerly wind coming off the Pacific Ocean will keep the coast in the 50s and low 60s.

This weekend will feel more like July than early June as temperatures continue to warm up. Highs should make it to about 80 degrees each afternoon under sunny skies. Nights will remain cool, so you won’t have to use the air conditioners too much. Early next week will be a different story though. A large ridge of high pressure will be centered over the northern high Plains and south central Canada, and will expand westward over our region. Luckily, we’ll just be on the western edge of the ridge (so our warm up won’t be too intense). Temperatures should rise into the upper 80s Monday, and low to mid 90s Tuesday-Wednesday.

Toward the end of next week, high pressure will start to break down and onshore flow will strengthen. This should help to cool temperatures down. Before that happens though, southeasterly flow may bring some scattered showers and thunderstorms across central Oregon and the Cascades. At the very least, we should see more cloud cover over our western valleys. A random shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out.

Have a great weekend!

