Woman arrested for 3-alarm fire at McMinnville pizza restaurant

3-alarm fire at 3rd Street Pizza Company
3-alarm fire at 3rd Street Pizza Company(McMinnville Fire)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 11:23 AM PDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MCMINNVILLE, Ore. (KPTV) - A 38-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with a fire that forced a beloved McMinnville pizza restaurant and theater to close.

The fire happened on May 24 at 3rd Street Pizza Company. Flames engulfed the building, destroying the movie theater inside the restaurant and causing major smoke damage. Thankfully, no one was hurt and no other buildings burned.

RELATED: 3-alarm fire burns popular pizza restaurant, theater in McMinnville

McMinnville police say Meagan J. Ray was arrested in Sheridan early Friday morning for the fire. She was booked into the Yamhill County Jail for reckless burning, reckless endangering, second-degree criminal mischief, and second-degree criminal trespass.

The investigation is ongoing, and no other details have been released by police at this time.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact Officer Lucas Henkel with the McMinnville Police Department at 503-434-7307.

