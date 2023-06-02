Woman arrested for 3-alarm fire at McMinnville pizza restaurant

MCMINNVILLE, Ore. (KPTV) - A 38-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with a fire that forced a beloved McMinnville pizza restaurant and theater to close.

The fire happened on May 24 at 3rd Street Pizza Company. Flames engulfed the building, destroying the movie theater inside the restaurant and causing major smoke damage. Thankfully, no one was hurt and no other buildings burned.

McMinnville police say Meagan J. Ray was arrested in Sheridan early Friday morning for the fire. She was booked into the Yamhill County Jail for reckless burning, reckless endangering, second-degree criminal mischief, and second-degree criminal trespass.

The investigation is ongoing, and no other details have been released by police at this time.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact Officer Lucas Henkel with the McMinnville Police Department at 503-434-7307.

