Woman arrested for allegedly threatening bouncer with gun in SW Portland(Portland Police Bureau)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 1:46 PM PDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A woman was arrested early Friday morning and charged with threatening a club bouncer with a gun in southwest Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

At about 2:30 a.m., police responded to the 200 block of Southwest Ankeny Street after the reported threat. As police were on their way, they learned the suspect had fired a gun in the air at Second Avenue and West Burnside Street.

After searching, police said they found the suspect in a car in a nearby parking lot on West Burnside. They used a police vehicle to pin her car in and started to arrest her.

“However, a man injected himself into the police officers’ work, yelling and approaching the armed suspect,” police said. “He was arrested after a scuffle.”

The man was identified as 29-year-old Savon S. Reeves.

The woman was also arrested and police said they found a gun in a compartment in the car door. She was identified as 21-year-old Nevaeh A. Lohnes.

Lohnes’ charges included unlawful possession and use of a firearm, and possessing a loaded firearm in public.

Reeves was charged with interfering with police.

