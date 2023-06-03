Even warmer today and a pleasant night for a parade

Our temperatures continue to climb as we get closer to the lows 90s early next week. We ended yesterday in the upper 70s and several degrees warmer than Thursday and we’re starting out this morning a few degrees warmer than this time yesterday. There are still no sign of rain west of the Cascades. We are sandwiched between a weak “upper level low” over California and another one in British Columbia. This means we’re in the “dead zone” between the two systems with lots of sunshine and very few clouds for at least the next 5 days. A warming atmosphere the next few days pushes temperatures well above average, culminating in two hot days. That will be Tuesday and Wednesday. The heat won’t be extreme and overnight temperatures dip into the 50s.

Even with slightly cooler temperatures later next week, there’s no sign of a soaking rain and we’ll still be warmer than normal for the first half of June.

One weather element you will notice the next few days is wind; expect northerly gusts 20-30 mph or even slightly higher Sunday afternoon, possibly Monday as well. That’s due to extra strong high pressure just offshore in the eastern Pacific Ocean. Keep your patio umbrellas down both afternoons. The coastline will be even gustier with peak gusts 30-40 mph out there!

