Even warmer today and a pleasant night for a parade

Temperatures continue to climb into early next week
The warmup continues into early next week
The warmup continues into early next week(KPTV)
By Katie Zuniga
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 4:50 AM PDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Our temperatures continue to climb as we get closer to the lows 90s early next week. We ended yesterday in the upper 70s and several degrees warmer than Thursday and we’re starting out this morning a few degrees warmer than this time yesterday. There are still no sign of rain west of the Cascades.  We are sandwiched between a weak “upper level low” over California and another one in British Columbia.  This means we’re in the “dead zone” between the two systems with lots of sunshine and very few clouds for at least the next 5 days.  A warming atmosphere the next few days pushes temperatures well above average, culminating in two hot days. That will be Tuesday and Wednesday.  The heat won’t be extreme and overnight temperatures dip into the 50s.

Even with slightly cooler temperatures later next week, there’s no sign of a soaking rain and we’ll still be warmer than normal for the first half of June.

One weather element you will notice the next few days is wind; expect northerly gusts 20-30 mph or even slightly higher Sunday afternoon, possibly Monday as well.  That’s due to extra strong high pressure just offshore in the eastern Pacific Ocean.  Keep your patio umbrellas down both afternoons.  The coastline will be even gustier with peak gusts 30-40 mph out there!

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six women have been found dead around the Portland metro area in the past four months. Police...
6 women found dead around Portland metro in past 4 months
vancouver safe rest thumbnail
New Safe Rest village in North Portland causing issues for neighbors
The FDA says the tubs have lids labeled "Waffle Cone Swirl" but the cartons are labeled...
Recall issued for batch of Tillamook ice cream due to allergy concerns
3-alarm fire at 3rd Street Pizza Company
Woman arrested for 3-alarm fire at McMinnville pizza restaurant
Man hospitalized after explosions, fire in Vancouver garage on Friday June 2, 2023.
Man hospitalized after explosions, fire in Vancouver garage

Latest News

First Alert Friday evening FOX 12 weather forecast (6/2)
Portland's Forecast
Sunny and warm all weekend, plus a gusty northerly wind for Sunday
First Alert Friday morning FOX 12 weather forecast (6/2)
6/2/2023
Warm afternoons & cool nights