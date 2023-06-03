Hillsboro man meets, thanks first responders who helped save him from heart attack

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - A Hillsboro man was able to reunite with first responders who saved his life after he suffered a massive heart attack in April.

“On April 5, I was playing basketball with a bunch of friends at a local church 10 minutes from my house,” Sean Walkenhorst said. “(I) got done like normal and was driving home when I started feeling some chest pain.”

He called his wife, April, who told him to pull over so she could come pick him up. Walkenhorst said the chest pain eventually faded and he was able to make it home, keeping April on the line the rest of the way home.

“I took a shower, got mostly dressed, and then called to my daughter to see if she could get her mom to come,” Walkenhorst said. “As my wife got up the stairs, I said ‘April, call 911.’ A few seconds later, I lost consciousness and fell off the bed.”

April Walkenhorst also remembered that moment.

“I grabbed a phone, it was my daughter’s phone at the top of the stairs, and started calling 911,” April Walkenhorst said. “I heard them say ‘Is this an emergency?’ before hearing him fall off the bed. I passed the phone to our daughter Jenna and ran to go help him. He was clenched up. I rolled him over and he was gasping for air. I, at this point, started panicking. (I tried) to get him to talk, and then he went purple. By this time, the 911 dispatcher said we needed to start compressions.”

Both Sean and April had previously gone through CPR training and with the help of the 911 dispatcher, April performed CPR until first responders could get there.

“The family was fantastic,” Dina Cop, the police dispatcher who took their call, said. “The whole family was complete rock stars. Mom got going, we corrected her pace a little bit, but other than that she had it down until Officer Winters and Sergeant Hickman got there.”

Hillsboro police officers and firefighter paramedics, as well as Metro West Ambulance paramedics, all responded to the 911 call. Walkenhorst was shocked seven times with an AED before he was able to be taken to the hospital. As he recovered at OHSU, he was thinking about thanking the first responders who helped saved him that day.

“I spent six days in the ICU and about three more days in the recovery ward, nine days total in the hospital,” Sean Walkenhorst said. “I just felt so intensely grateful that I had a second chance at life. Knowing I had this second opportunity, a life with my wife and children and friends and family, I wanted to say thank you.”

When he got word he would be able to meet everyone who helped save him in April, he says he almost broke down.

“I was so touched for this opportunity to say thank you to these people who are, and will forever be, my heroes. They saved my life against the odds. Just the chance to say thank you was a natural, knee-jerk reaction.”

Cop said when her supervisor called her to say the family of a CPR call in April wanted to meet those who responded, she said she immediately remembered the call.

“I was really excited about it,” Cop said. “This was a really exciting win especially knowing he has six kids. WCCCA places a lot of importance on CPR training to keep us fresh and ready. They give us all sorts of different scenarios so that we are able to do this when it happens. You can take a parking complaint right before this and the next thing you know you hear ‘My dad’s not breathing’ and you have to be able to switch from one to the other.”

Sean Walkenhorst said he hopes to encourage others through his story to learn how to perform CPR.

“CPR can absolutely save lives,” he said. “It saved mine. I’m hoping for ongoing opportunities to try to reach out and help educate others. I want to help prevent heart attacks and help people respond as best as they can when someone does have a heart attack. I am CPR trained, but I couldn’t do it on myself. It requires a community to be able to respond to traumatic situations like that. I was grateful my wife has some knowledge, but she also had the support of the 911 dispatcher who coached her through it, as well as quick responses by first responders to allow me to talk to you today.”

Sean Walkenhorst said he is also appreciative of the nurses, doctors and staff at OHSU who took care of him during his stay.

“Everyone was a link in that chain,” he said. “I am grateful to all of them and always will be.”

