Kelso High School hosts No Limits Track Meet

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - This morning the track at Kelso high school in Washington was a sea of smiles and laughter.

It was the school’s first year hosting the No Limits Track Meet, a time for students with disabilities to celebrate their unique skills.

156 students from 14 schools across all grade levels came out to the track to participate in relays, throwing competitions, trike races and more, designed to include kids of all abilities.

“This is one of, if not the most, exciting day of the year for them,” said Justin Roberts, a leadership teacher at Kelso High School.

It might’ve been the school’s first year hosting, but it was the 6th year for the event, with Kalama High School hosting in previous years.

“This event creates that opportunity to celebrate a group of students who deserves to have the spotlight on them,” Roberts said.

One of those students is Brandon Letzow, a graduate of Kalama High School, who has participated in the event since it started.

He had a busy morning, participating in the 50m and 100m dash races, tricycle race, frisbee throw, and bowling ball push.

“Brandon’s been so excited and has been talking about it for several days,” Brandon’s mom Julie said.

She added that for her son and other kids on the track, it’s about more than a medal.

“They don’t care if they win or lose,” she said. “They just want to participate and be with everyone, and that was the same with when he participated in middle school and high school track, he just likes to be part of the team.”

It’s Brandon’s last year participating, but organizers hope that he and other young students will come away with the knowledge that there’s a place for them on the team…both on and off the race track.

“If we can find an opportunity and a way to celebrate a kid, that’s our goal,” Roberts said. “It would be great to see all schools do this,” Letzow added. To get involved in next year’s competition, you can contact Kelso High School through their website: Kelso High School | Home (wednet.edu)

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.