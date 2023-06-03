Kelso High School hosts No Limits Track Meet

The track at Kelso high school in Washington was a sea of smiles and laughter this morning.
By Karli Olson
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 5:18 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - This morning the track at Kelso high school in Washington was a sea of smiles and laughter.

It was the school’s first year hosting the No Limits Track Meet, a time for students with disabilities to celebrate their unique skills.

156 students from 14 schools across all grade levels came out to the track to participate in relays, throwing competitions, trike races and more, designed to include kids of all abilities.

“This is one of, if not the most, exciting day of the year for them,” said Justin Roberts, a leadership teacher at Kelso High School.

It might’ve been the school’s first year hosting, but it was the 6th year for the event, with Kalama High School hosting in previous years.

“This event creates that opportunity to celebrate a group of students who deserves to have the spotlight on them,” Roberts said.

One of those students is Brandon Letzow, a graduate of Kalama High School, who has participated in the event since it started.

He had a busy morning, participating in the 50m and 100m dash races, tricycle race, frisbee throw, and bowling ball push.

“Brandon’s been so excited and has been talking about it for several days,” Brandon’s mom Julie said.

She added that for her son and other kids on the track, it’s about more than a medal.

“They don’t care if they win or lose,” she said. “They just want to participate and be with everyone, and that was the same with when he participated in middle school and high school track, he just likes to be part of the team.”

It’s Brandon’s last year participating, but organizers hope that he and other young students will come away with the knowledge that there’s a place for them on the team…both on and off the race track.

“If we can find an opportunity and a way to celebrate a kid, that’s our goal,” Roberts said. “It would be great to see all schools do this,” Letzow added. To get involved in next year’s competition, you can contact Kelso High School through their website: Kelso High School | Home (wednet.edu)

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

beavercreek wild fire
Brush fire near Beavercreek triggers evacuation orders
SE Portland road way improvements
Neighbors say road changes in SE Portland are dangerous
Ashley Real
Missing woman’s body identified in Clackamas County
Kyron Horman, new age progression photo
Community to hold fundraiser for Kyron Horman search
Stolen dump truck crash in the 6300 block of NE Rodney Avenue
Thief steals dump truck, crashes it into 4 cars in NE Portland

Latest News

A sea of smiles, Kelso High School hosts No Limits Track Meet
Hillsboro Healthy Kids
Lots of smiles and racing hearts at Hillsboro Healthy Kids track meet
Lots of smiles and racing hearts at Hillsboro Healthy Kids track meet
Caleb Shrader
Tigard HS grad to race in ARCA series at Portland International Raceway